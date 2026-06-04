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Tottenham Hotspur is prepared to provide Jonathan David with an exit route during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old Canadian International has not hit the ground running in Italian football and has been underwhelming for Juventus. They are prepared to sanction his departure, and a report from TuttoJuve claims that Tottenham are keen on him.

The striker has previously shown his quality in France with LOSC Lille. He scored 109 goals with the French outfit before his move to Italy, where he has picked up just six goals and four assists in 35 league matches.

David will be desperate to get his career back on track, and a fresh start would be ideal for him. Tottenham will be able to provide him with the platform he needs. Regular football in England could bring out the best in the Canadian International. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can wrap up the move before the player heads out for the World Cup with his country.

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he has plenty of time to fulfil his potential. He moved to the Premier League would be ideal for him at this stage of his career. It remains to be seen whether the two can agree on a deal.

Juventus is unlikely to stand in his way if a suitable proposal is submitted. They signed the player on a free transfer, and they will be able to make a considerable profit on him. The report from the Italian publication claims that Juventus want to sign Destiny Udogie and Guglielmo Vicario, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits all parties.

Tottenham need more quality in the final third, and the Canadian international would be ideal for them, especially if he manages to rediscover his form and confidence.