Manor Solomon could make an early return to Tottenham. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their defensive unit by signing Jan Paul Van Hecke from Brighton this summer.

According to a report from Voetbal International, the two clubs are currently in talks over a potential transfer, and Tottenham have submitted a serious offer for the 25-year-old.

The defender will be attracted to the idea of joining a big club, and he has also been linked with Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool. Liverpool have reportedly already spoken to his representative regarding a potential move. However, Tottenham have stolen a march on their rivals with a serious offer for the player.

His contract with Brighton expires in 2027, and they will be under pressure to sell him this summer. They will not want to lose the player for free next year.

Tottenham need more quality in the defensive unit, and they are currently in pole position to get the deal done. The Netherlands international defender has the quality to help them improve. He has shown his ability in the Premier League, and he will only improve with coaching and experience.

Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from Tottenham, and they need to replace him properly. The Brighton defender could form a solid partnership with his compatriot Micky van de Ven at Tottenham if the move goes through.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can secure an agreement with Brighton in the coming days. They need to improve the team if they want to bounce back strongly after a disappointing season. They were fighting the relegation battle, and they will not want to be in a similar position next year. A quality defender will help them tighten up at the back and improve next season.