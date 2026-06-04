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Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a bargain move for Harry Wilson during the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old is available on a free transfer this summer, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get the deal done. According to a report from TEAMtalk, they have identified Wilson as a target as they look to improve the attacking unit.

They need more quality on the flanks, and the Welsh International could be ideal for them. He was outstanding for Fulham last season, and there is no doubt that he has the quality to play for a bigger club.

Tottenham have finished 17th in the league table, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need more quality to do well next season. Wilson could be a very handy option for them in the attack. He can operate on either flank, and he will add goals and creativity to the team. He is exceptional at shooting, and he could add a new dimension to Tottenham’s attack.

Wilson scored 11 goals last season and produced eight assists as well. His numbers could improve when he’s playing alongside top players at the North London club.

The former Liverpool Academy graduate is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to join a big club. He will be hoping to fight for trophies with Tottenham. Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be a masterstroke for the north London club as well. It would help them improve the attacking unit without spending a lot of money.

They are unlikely to be the only ones interested in Wilson, and they need to move quickly in order to win the race for his signature. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.