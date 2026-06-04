Tottenham submit bid for star "close to Roberto De Zerbi" in major Ornstein morning update

Roberto De Zerbi could raid Brighton with new Tottenham signing (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly submitted a bid to Brighton for Dutch centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke as Roberto De Zerbi looks to raid his old club.

That’s according to a major update from reliable Athletic journalist David Ornstein this morning, as he posted the transfer news on his official account on X.

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See below for details as Spurs make their move for Van Hecke in what could be a smart signing for the north London outfit…

? Tottenham Hotspur submit bid to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion. #THFC offer for 25yo centre-back below #BHAFC valuation so rejected, but talks continue in bid to strike agreement. Dutch int’l close to Roberto De Zerbi @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/kiZ9NDIURF — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 4, 2026

“Tottenham Hotspur submit bid to sign Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton & Hove Albion. #THFC offer for 25yo centre-back below #BHAFC valuation so rejected, but talks continue in bid to strike agreement. Dutch int’l close to Roberto De Zerbi,” Ornstein said.

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Tottenham need to strengthen after relegation near-miss

It’s an important summer for Tottenham after two really poor seasons in a row in the Premier League.

Van Hecke has shone for Brighton and looks like he could be a useful addition to this Spurs side, providing quality and experience of playing in the Premier League.

De Zerbi did great work during his time at Brighton, so he’ll hope to improve Tottenham next season after only narrowly escaping relegation from the top flight in the season just gone.

THFC have finished 17th for two years in a row, though at least in 2024/25 they won the Europa League final.

In 2025/26, however, it wasn’t until the final day that the team secured safety as they beat Everton 1-0 to send rivals West Ham down instead.

This club will feel it should be challenging at the other end of the table, though, so a signing like Van Hecke could be a good start to an important transfer window in which De Zerbi will look to get the team back on track.