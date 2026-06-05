Xabi Alonso requests shock signing of attacker who left Chelsea in 2025

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s new era under Xabi Alonso is already shaping up to be very interesting, and one of the more surprising names being linked with a return to Stamford Bridge is Christopher Nkunku.



According to reports, Alonso has asked Chelsea to consider re-signing the AC Milan forward this summer, with the Frenchman believed to be available for around £35m.

Alonso was officially appointed Chelsea manager in May and will begin work on 1 July 2026 after agreeing a four-year deal.

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Nkunku returning to Chelsea would be a strange story, but not a ridiculous one.

His first spell at the club never really got going after his £52m move from RB Leipzig in 2023.

Injuries ruined his rhythm, and although everyone could see the talent, he never became the consistent attacking weapon Chelsea hoped they were signing.

Nkunku has unfinished business at Chelsea

That is why this potential move feels like unfinished business. Nkunku left Chelsea for AC Milan, and while he has not exactly exploded in Italy, he has started to look more settled.

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Reports credit him with six goals and two assists during the 2025/26 season, while also claiming Milan could be open to selling for around £35m.

From Alonso’s point of view, the attraction is obvious.

Nkunku can play as a No.10, second striker, false nine or wide forward. That kind of flexibility matters for a manager who likes intelligent attacking movement and technical players who can operate between the lines.

Chelsea already have young talent, but they also need experienced attackers who understand space, timing and final-third decision-making.

Should the Blues make a move for the Frenchman?

The concern, of course, is whether Chelsea should go back to a player who already struggled at Stamford Bridge.

That is a fair question. But context matters. Nkunku’s problem at Chelsea was never a lack of quality, it was fitness, timing and chaos around the squad.

Under a clearer coach like Alonso, he might finally have the structure to show his best football.

Nkunku would be a smart gamble at £35m, but only if Chelsea are convinced about his fitness.

He is not the shiny new name fans may want, but he could be exactly the kind of mature, technical forward Alonso needs.

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