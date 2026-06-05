Leandro Trossard in action for Arsenal (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has hinted at some major squad rebuilding this summer after Arsenal’s Premier League title success, with both ins and outs planned to help take this team even further.

This story was originally published on the Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for exclusive updates and a newsletter to your inbox seven mornings a week!

As an Arsenal fan myself, it’s certainly an exciting time as the clear message from sources seems to be that the club will seek to majorly upgrade the attack after highlighting that as the key difference between us and PSG in the Champions League final last week.

It’s early days yet, so although I can confirm that big names like Julian Alvarez and Eli Junior Kroupi are admired, I’m still waiting for more concrete information on any other possible targets and any movements being made to strengthen the squad.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

It may be that some significant sales will happen first, and my main update today is on one player attracting interest from a host of European clubs.

Leandro Trossard attracting transfer interest