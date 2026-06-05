Sources: Arsenal "know" top clubs are chasing Leandro Trossard

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Leandro Trossard in action for Arsenal, plus 'exclusive' banner
Leandro Trossard in action for Arsenal (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has hinted at some major squad rebuilding this summer after Arsenal’s Premier League title success, with both ins and outs planned to help take this team even further.

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As an Arsenal fan myself, it’s certainly an exciting time as the clear message from sources seems to be that the club will seek to majorly upgrade the attack after highlighting that as the key difference between us and PSG in the Champions League final last week.

It’s early days yet, so although I can confirm that big names like Julian Alvarez and Eli Junior Kroupi are admired, I’m still waiting for more concrete information on any other possible targets and any movements being made to strengthen the squad.

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It may be that some significant sales will happen first, and my main update today is on one player attracting interest from a host of European clubs.

Leandro Trossard attracting transfer interest

That player in question is Leandro Trossard. The Belgian winger will surely go down as a real cult hero at the Emirates Stadium, having joined as a low-cost Mykhailo Mudryk alternative and ending up being by far the better player, scoring that crucial winning goal against West Ham in this year’s title race.

Fans will have mixed feelings about whether or not this is the right time to be letting Trossard go, or if selling Gabriel Martinelli should be the priority instead, but I’m told that the former Brighton man will be available for the right price this summer.

“Arsenal are open to offers for Trossard,” one source with close ties to the agents industry told me. “His contract expires next summer, so now is the last chance to sell, and they know they’ll have clubs knocking on their door.

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“The strongest interest at the moment is coming from Besiktas, who could open talks over a deal soon, but look out as well for Atletico Madrid, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Inter Milan, and Juventus.”

Arsenal need an upgrade on Leandro Trossard

Arsenal have made that left-hand side a major priority for this summer and it’s possible that Trossard and Martinelli could both leave.

Both players have their qualities, but neither really contributed enough to this season’s title victory, even if they had their moments.

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Trossard finished with six goals and six assists in 31 Premier League appearances, so if the club can find someone who can offer double figures for those metrics (I’m looking at you, Morgan Rogers), then it’s a no-brainer.

Obviously, Trossard is not the youngest, so there probably won’t be a huge amount to make from this sale, but let’s see how things with Besiktas develop. That remains the main story to watch for now.

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