Declan Rice of Arsenal is challenged by Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

William Gomes has been linked with a move away from Porto in recent weeks, and Arsenal have joined the race for his signature.

We have recently covered reports that Manchester United are on the 20-year-old attacker, and a report from Globo Esporte claims that Arsenal have now contacted his representatives regarding a potential move.

It remains to be seen whether Porto is prepared to sanction his departure. The 20-year-old has impressed with the Portuguese club, and he is highly rated across Europe.

The player has 13 goals and two assists to his name this past season, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a future star. Arsenal need more quality on the flanks, and the 20-year-old could be a solid long-term investment for them.

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions will be exciting for the young attacker as well. It remains to be seen whether Porto is prepared to sanction his departure. He has a €80 million release clause. However, it is fair to assume that no club will want to pay that kind of money for an unproven talent. He is a player with great potential, but he has done nothing to justify the €80 million price tag.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal follow up on their enquiry with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Manchester United need more unpredictability going forward as well, and it is no surprise. They are keen on. Both clubs have the finances to pay a premium for the young attacker, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.