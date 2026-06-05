Arteta targeting left-footed right-winger who moved to Premier League in January

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s reported interest in Rayan is the kind of transfer story that feels surprising at first, but actually fits the club’s recent recruitment thinking.



According to journalist Pedro Almeida, the Gunners have shown interest in signing the Bournemouth forward, who only arrived in the Premier League from Vasco da Gama earlier this year.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Rayan is still only 19, but his rise has been sharp. Bournemouth agreed a deal to sign him from Vasco da Gama in January 2026, with reports putting the package at around £24.7m, after he built a big reputation in Brazil.

ESPN reported in March that the winger had already spoken about having a long-term plan to eventually join a “powerful team,” while focusing first on developing properly at Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta is ready to sign more young players

That is why Arsenal’s interest makes sense. Mikel Arteta does not just want ready-made stars, he also wants players who can grow into the squad and become high-value assets.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Rayan is quick, powerful, direct and comfortable playing across the front line, especially from the right side where he can attack defenders aggressively.

His early Bournemouth impact has helped increase the noise around him.

He scored eight goals and provided two assists in 18 games during his debut spell in England, while also claiming Bournemouth now value him at around €80m.

That is a huge jump, but it shows how quickly his stock has risen. There is another important detail, Bournemouth are protected.

Would Arsenal activate Rayan’s release clause?

Just Arsenal, citing The Athletic, reported that Rayan’s contract includes a £130m release clause, although it is not active yet and only comes into effect after he has spent at least a full year at the club.

That means Arsenal would find it very difficult to force anything this summer.

Rayan is exactly the sort of player Arsenal should monitor closely, but this does not feel like a deal they need to rush.

The Gunners already have plenty of young attacking talent, including Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman, so spending huge money on another developing forward would be a big call.

Arsenal prepare opening bid as Tottenham eye ambitious move for €75m La Liga ace