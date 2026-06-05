Unai Emery reacts during a match (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Eljif Elmas during the summer transfer window.

Turkish outfit Fenerbahce are interested in signing the player, but he would prefer to join the West Midlands club, according to reports (h/t FootballFanCast).

Aston Villa have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and it appears that the North Macedonian star is prepared to move to the Premier League.

Aston Villa have an exciting project and talented players. It is no surprise that the 26-year-old is interested in joining them. Elmas could be a very useful acquisition for them. He’s at the peak of his career, and he will look to make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

He can operate as a midfielder in multiple roles, and he could be the ideal utility man for Aston Villa. They need a deeper, higher-quality squad to do well in the league and in Europe next year. Signing the RB Leipzig player could be ideal.

The player was on loan at Napoli from RB Leipzig last season, and he will look to sort out his long-term future quickly. Moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him at this stage of his career.

The 26-year-old can operate on either flank as well as centrally. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and look to find the back of the net as well.

Given the fact that he wants to join Aston Villa, it is fair to assume that the West Midlands club will be in the driving seat to get the deal done. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.