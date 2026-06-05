Bayern Munich boss Kompany admires Englishman but Arsenal & Chelsea complicate matters

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Morgan Rogers is becoming one of the most talked-about names of the summer, and Bayern Munich are now firmly in the conversation.



According to Christian Falk, Vincent Kompany is a big admirer of the Aston Villa star and would like to bring him to Munich.

However, Bayern know this is not a simple deal, mainly because of the huge price tag and the amount of Premier League interest around him.

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Rogers is being watched by several major clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea, who have both been linked with him this summer.

Bayern’s interest is interesting because Rogers would give Kompany another powerful, versatile attacking midfielder who can play centrally, wide left, or even as a second striker.

That flexibility is exactly why so many clubs like him.

Morgan Rogers has impressed top clubs across Europe

His numbers explain the hype. Rogers finished the 2025/26 Premier League season with 10 goals and 6 assists in 37 appearances, giving him 16 goal contributions for Aston Villa.

He also started every league match and played 3,280 minutes, which shows how important he has become under Unai Emery.

For Arsenal, Rogers looks like a very Mikel Arteta-style player. He is strong, direct, technically secure and can carry the ball through crowded midfield areas.

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Arsenal have been looking at attacking midfield and left-sided options, so Rogers naturally fits that profile.

But Villa reportedly do not want to sell, which is a major problem for the Gunners.

Arsenal and Chelsea lead Bayern Munich

Chelsea’s angle is also easy to understand. They have spent heavily on young attacking talent, but Rogers offers something slightly different, Premier League experience, physicality and end product.

If Chelsea are reshaping their squad under a new manager, he would be a very useful addition.

Rogers would be a brilliant signing for Bayern, Arsenal or Chelsea, but Aston Villa hold the strongest cards.

He is under contract until 2031, so Villa have no pressure to accept a normal offer.

Bayern may like him, but the Premier League clubs make this race very difficult.

Arsenal can offer a clear sporting project, Chelsea can offer a major rebuild, and Villa can offer guaranteed importance.

Bayern Munich ready to avoid Arsenal gamble, confirms Christian Falk