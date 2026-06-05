Bayern Munich ready to avoid Arsenal gamble, confirms Christian Falk

Gabriel Martinelli, Cristhian Mosquera, and Viktor Gyokeres applaud the Arsenal fans (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich reportedly still have Gabriel Martinelli on their transfer list, but a summer move for the Arsenal winger does not look especially likely right now.



According to Christian Falk, Bayern admire the Brazilian, yet people inside the club know it would be difficult to tempt him away from north London.

The suggested price tag is around €45m/£38.9m, but Bayern are currently looking more towards lower-profile attacking options.

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From an Arsenal point of view, this is an interesting situation rather than an emergency.

Martinelli has not had the perfect season in terms of regular starts, and Arsenal’s official data lists him with 30 games played, 1,073 minutes and 11 starts in the 2025/26 campaign.

Would Arsenal consider the sale of Martinelli?

That tells the story clearly: he is still involved, but not as untouchable as he once looked.

That lack of guaranteed football is probably why Bayern are keeping an eye on him.

Martinelli is quick, aggressive, hard-working and still has the kind of raw explosiveness that can change matches.

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In the Bundesliga, with more space to attack, he could be a very dangerous player.

But the move is not perfect for him either. Bayern are not necessarily looking for a guaranteed starter on the left wing.

They already have attacking depth and are reportedly searching for a backup or rotation option, not someone to instantly build the team around.

That is why the transfer feels awkward. Martinelli wants more minutes, but would he really get them straight away in Munich? That is far from certain.

Brazilian attacker faces uncertain future at Emirates

For Arsenal, the bigger question is whether Martinelli is still part of Mikel Arteta’s long-term plan.

The Gunners have just won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final, losing to PSG on penalties, so standards are now extremely high.

If Arsenal target another left-winger this summer, Martinelli’s role could become even more unclear.

Arsenal should not push Martinelli out, but they should be honest with him. If he is still valued, he needs a clearer pathway back into the team.

If not, then a sale around £40m would not be terrible business. Still, Bayern does not feel like the obvious destination right now.

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