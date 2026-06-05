Chelsea consider cutting their losses as expensive flop is made available for sale

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling Alejandro Garnacho this summer, just 12 months after signing him from Manchester United.



According to the Daily Mail, as reported by Metro, the Blues are willing to listen to offers for the Argentine winger, which is a surprising twist considering they paid around £40m to bring him to Stamford Bridge in August 2025.

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When Chelsea signed Garnacho from United, it looked like a classic Chelsea move: young, explosive, high-ceiling and full of resale value.

He arrived as one of the most exciting wide players in the Premier League, having already made 144 appearances for Manchester United and registered 48 goal involvements before leaving Old Trafford.

Alejandro Garnacho has struggled at Chelsea

But the move has not really exploded into life. Garnacho has shown flashes of pace and directness, but he has not fully nailed down a regular role in Chelsea’s attack.

Chelsea’s official profile lists him with 1,268 minutes and 14 starts in the 2025/26 season, while Premier League data records 24 appearances, 10 starts, 1 goal and 4 assists.

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That is not terrible for a young winger, but for a player signed from a major rival for big money, Chelsea probably expected more impact.

The problem is not only Garnacho’s form. It is also Chelsea’s squad planning.

They have collected so many attacking players in recent years that someone was always going to suffer for minutes.

From Garnacho’s point of view, this is a delicate moment. He is still only 21, so writing him off would be ridiculous.

Blues may make the ruthless decision of selling Garnacho

Wingers often need time, especially when moving between huge clubs with different tactical demands. But Chelsea are not known for patience when the squad becomes crowded.

Selling Garnacho after one season would feel harsh, but not completely shocking.

Chelsea may see this as a chance to recover most of the £40m they paid and reshape the squad around players who better fit the manager’s plans.

Still, there is a risk here. Garnacho has the speed, arrogance and raw talent to become a serious Premier League winger.

If Chelsea sell too early and he develops elsewhere, this could become another transfer decision they regret.

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