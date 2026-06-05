Manuel Ugarte warming up for Manchester United (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up Manchester United defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte as a potential summer transfer target.

The Uruguay international has struggled to make an impact at Man Utd, having also previously flopped at Paris Saint-Germain.

It now makes sense that Ugarte might have to accept a step down in his career, with mid-table Premier League sides now keen on him.

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According to Sports Boom, two of Ugarte’s main suitors are Crystal Palace and Everton, and that seems about the right level for the 25-year-old if he wants to get back to playing regularly again.

The report notes that Man Utd paid big money, as much as £50m, to sign Ugarte from PSG, and one imagines they’ll have to accept making a significant loss on the player now.

Manchester United to offload Manuel Ugarte

After his lack of impact, it makes sense that Ugarte has no place in United’s future plans, so one imagines he’ll be sent packing sooner rather than later.

Palace could do well to snap Ugarte up, and it will be interesting to see if he can fare a bit better at a club with lower expectations, where his ball-winning qualities and work rate might be more valuable.

The Athletic also previously linked Ugarte as a target for Ajax, so it could be that they’ll come back in for the South American this summer.

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Meanwhile, MUFC will surely bring in new signings of their own to replace Ugarte and free agent Casemiro in midfield.

See below as Fabrizio Romano recently reported on Ederson being set to join United from Atalanta, with Ugarte’s exit being planned…

? Éderson will only be the first midfield signing at Man United, at least another one has been planned. Casemiro and Ugarte to leave so #MUFC will add one more, could be two under certain conditions. ? https://t.co/2Znubkw6dt pic.twitter.com/N4z3EecxuQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2026

Ederson looks like he could be an important upgrade on Ugarte, but the club would probably do well to bring in someone else before the start of the season.

We’ve previously ranked United’s midfield targets after links with so many names in recent months.