Eli Junior Kroupi celebrates a goal for Bournemouth (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Eli Junior Kroupi’s future is sure to be the subject of a lot of back-and-forth speculation in the weeks ahead, but there’s been some good news for Arsenal on that front.

The Gunners could do with a new signing up front this summer, and Kroupi looks like he’d be a superb long-term investment after an impressive 13 goals in his debut season in the Premier League, aged just 19.

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Still, it’s never easy snapping up a talent like that, and a recent report from Foot Mercato suggested that Kroupi himself was leaning towards joining Paris Saint-Germain instead.

However, a new update from Get French Football News states that PSG do not currently seem to be pursuing Kroupi, with other attacking players on their list instead.

Arsenal given Eli Junior Kroupi transfer boost

It remains to be seen if Kroupi is going to be Arsenal’s top target in attack, but Fabrizio Romano recently posted on his YouTube channel about the north London giants calling to ask about the Frenchman’s situation.

PL top scorers 2025/26 PL goals Erling Haaland 27 Igor Thiago 22 Antoine Semenyo 17 Ollie Watkins 16 Joao Pedro, Morgan Gibbs-White 15 Viktor Gyokeres, Dominic Calvert-Lewin 14 Eli Junior Kroupi 13

Chelsea were also recently linked by the Daily Mail, but those links have since gone quiet, so this latest update on PSG could be good news for Arsenal in particular.

Kroupi looks like one of the top young forwards in Europe at the moment, so could be an ideal signing to improve Mikel Arteta’s side now, as well as for the long term.

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Eli Junior Kroupi played part in Arsenal’s title win

It would certainly be fitting if Arsenal ended up signing Kroupi after his role in their title triumph in the season just gone.

When Arsenal needed Manchester City to drop points late on in the season, it was Kroupi who opened the scoring with a stunning finish for Bournemouth in their 1-1 draw with Pep Guardiola’s side.

A HUGE goal for the title race! Eli Junior Kroupi with a glorious finish to give Bournemouth the lead against Man City! ? pic.twitter.com/Zd5si2q7yX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 19, 2026

Who knows? Maybe that will be just the first of many trophies that Kroupi ends up helping Arsenal win, and perhaps he’ll be doing it in the famous red and white shirt from now on.

Still, with former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola just making the move to Liverpool, perhaps Kroupi could also be tempted to follow the Spanish tactician to Anfield for the next step in his career.