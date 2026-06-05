David Moyes has led Everton back to winning ways (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Everton are interested in signing Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Sports Boom, they want to sign the 28-year-old goalkeeper to compete with Jordan Pickford for the starting spot. Pickford has been a key player for Everton, but they are looking to add more competition for places. It could help both players improve.

The 28-year-old was on loan at Newcastle United last season, and the Magpies have decided against signing him permanently. Ramsdale is now looking to sort out his long-term future, and he wants to join a top club.

It remains to be seen whether Everton can get the deal done. The 28-year-old goalkeeper will not want to play for Southampton in the second division of English football next season. It would make sense for him to join a Premier League club. He should look to join a club where he can play regularly. He was a squad player for Newcastle last season, and he will not want to sit on the bench at Everton next year. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The player made just 12 appearances in the Premier League with Newcastle last season. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career. He is at the peak of his powers, and he could make a big difference at Everton.

Everton have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and Southampton are unlikely to stand in his way.

The goalkeeper is keen to remain in the Premier League next season and hopes the two clubs can sort out a move quickly. He will look to sort out his future and focus on his football once again.