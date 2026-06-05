Iraola makes it clear how one person played a crucial role in him accepting the Liverpool job

Andoni Iraola has made it clear why the Liverpool job was too big to turn down.



After being confirmed as the club’s new head coach on a two-year deal, the former Bournemouth boss spoke openly about the pull of Anfield, the quality of the squad and his relationship with sporting director Richard Hughes.

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Liverpool confirmed his appointment on Thursday, following the dismissal of Arne Slot.

Iraola’s message was simple: this was not just about taking another Premier League job. This was about Liverpool.

He said he identifies with the football and values of the squad, and that the chance to coach top players gives him the chance to fight for major titles.

Andoni Iraola is excited to start at Liverpool

That is exactly the kind of ambition Liverpool fans will want to hear after a difficult period of uncertainty.

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The new Liverpool boss said, as reported by Ben Jacobs:

“I identify with the football and the values of the squad, and we are all in for this year…

“It helps a lot that, on the other side of the table, there is someone you have worked with [in Richard Hughes]. We were one year together.

“But this case it’s about Liverpool, that’s what really attracted me. I am looking forward to getting all the information so I can better understand the club.

“Liverpool gives me the chance to coach top players, and top players give you the chance to fight for titles.

“When you arrive to a [new] place, you can’t promise everything, but I understand where I am coming and what is expected. I am ready for the challenge.”

The Richard Hughes connection is important too. Hughes worked with Iraola at Bournemouth, having helped bring him to English football in 2023.

That existing relationship should make the early weeks easier, especially when Liverpool need quick decisions on transfers, staff and squad planning.

The Guardian reported that negotiations moved quickly because of that connection, with Iraola expected to bring members of his Bournemouth staff to Anfield.

Iraola impressed during his time at Bournemouth

Tactically, this appointment makes sense. Iraola built Bournemouth into one of the Premier League’s most intense, aggressive and entertaining sides.

He guided Bournemouth to a sixth-place finish and Europa League qualification in 2025/26, after finishing ninth the season before.

That is a serious achievement, and it explains why Liverpool believe his pressing style can fit their identity.

Still, this is a huge step up. Managing Bournemouth well is one thing. Managing Liverpool, with global pressure and title expectations, is completely different.

Iraola admitted he cannot promise everything immediately, but he understands where he is and what is expected. That honesty is refreshing.

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