Kroupi to Arsenal, Anderson to Man City - 21 biggest Premier League transfer sagas to watch this summer

Eli Junior Kroupi, Elliot Anderson, and Morgan Rogers (Photo by Eddie Keogh, Gareth Copley, Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The season is barely over and the World Cup 2026 is just a few days away, but the summer transfer window already looks to be in full swing as sagas involving Eli Junior Kroupi, Elliot Anderson, and others hot up!

In this piece, we’re focusing on the latest on 22 of the biggest sagas involving current Premier League players, featuring the latest reports and our own inside information on the ins and outs at the biggest clubs.

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Read on for updates on Kroupi, Anderson, Morgan Rogers, Marcus Rashford, and much more, and be sure to keep checking back at CaughtOffside for all the latest transfer news as it happens…

Arsenal

Eli Junior Kroupi – Perhaps most strongly linked with Arsenal at the moment, there could be an intriguing battle on the cards for Bournemouth starlet Eli Junior Kroupi this summer. If you believe Foot Mercato, the 19-year-old is also wanted by PSG and favours a move to the French capital, though alternatively the links with PSG have been played down by Get French Football News, so perhaps the Gunners have a chance.

Mateus Fernandes – Recently linked with Arsenal by the Times, this exciting talent is surely not staying at West Ham after their relegation. However, we’re also aware of interest in Mateus Fernandes from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Riccardo Calafiori – A possible big name heading for the Arsenal exit is Riccardo Calafiori, who has been the subject of interest from Real Madrid, as reported by Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel. Given how injury-prone the Italy international is, perhaps there’s a deal to be done there if the Spanish giants are prepared to pay good money.

Leandro Trossard – As exclusively revealed this morning, the Arsenal winger is available if the right offers come in this summer, with Besiktas leading the race for his signature, while Premier League clubs and other European giants are also keeping an eye on his situation.

Gabriel Jesus -Linked with Everton, it’s hard to see Gabriel Jesus staying at Arsenal after his poor recent injury record and relative lack of impact on the pitch when he has been available. It will be interesting to see if he stays in the Premier League, but it might require the Gunners to lower their asking price, according to Football Insider.

Ethan Nwaneri – Our understanding is that Arsenal could cash in on Ethan Nwaneri for around £35-40m this summer, with Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, and AC Milan mentioned to us as suitors, while Chelsea also have a long-standing interest after twice trying to sign him before.

Chelsea

Joao Pedro – The links with Barcelona are not going away, with Joao Pedro proving hugely impressive in his first season at Chelsea. We’ve recently had Sport claiming that Barca chief Deco was in London for talks over Pedro, while Ben Jacobs has also reported that the interest from the Catalan giants is genuine, even though Chelsea don’t want to sell…

Although Barcelona’s interest in Joao Pedro is genuine, and some exploratory talks have taken place, Chelsea are not prepared to sell. There is no price that will change the club’s stance this summer, even a world-record bid.?? pic.twitter.com/z2x8va9I3M — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 24, 2026

Enzo Fernandez – Having hinted at a move in recent times, it seems clear that Enzo Fernandez is not happy at Chelsea. Our understanding is that the Blues are under some pressure to sell the Argentina international, who is attracting interest from Real Madrid.

Marc Cucurella – According to talkSPORT, Marc Cucurella is another Chelsea player whose future looks to be in some doubt, with Atletico Madrid showing an interest in the Spain international.

Liverpool

Alisson Becker – After the departures of long-serving club legends Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson, we could also see Liverpool wave goodbye to goalkeeper Alisson Becker this summer. As we previously reported, the interest from Juventus is genuine, even if not quite as advanced as other sources have claimed. With Giorgi Mamardashvili waiting in the wings, perhaps the Reds will be prepared to sanction a sale in what looks like being a big summer of change at Anfield.

Curtis Jones – We’ve been informed that Liverpool are prepared to listen to offers for Curtis Jones this summer as he approaches the final year of his contract. Tottenham are currently one of his main admirers, while it also can’t be ruled out that Inter Milan try reviving a deal after pursuing him back in January.

Manchester City

Elliot Anderson – Manchester City have already had a bid rejected by Nottingham Forest, as per the Athletic, but don’t expect this story to die down. Anderson has long been linked with a host of big clubs, and the general feeling inside the industry has been that City have done the most work on this deal. He’s undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in Europe right now, though, so this one won’t come cheap.

Rodri – Linked several times with Real Madrid, it’s not yet clear if the Spanish midfield maestro will definitely be leaving the Etihad Stadium, but it’s one to keep an eye on after Pep Guardiola’s departure. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Real’s interest on his YouTube channel, so this is genuine and concrete, and not just gossip. A new contract also remains possible, however, so we’ll have to see how this pans out.

Josko Gvardiol – Not a player Man City will want to lose, but there’s growing interest in Josko Gvardiol, with the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich understood to be taking a serious look at him.

Omar Marmoush – Perhaps more likely to be available this summer is City’s Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, who we understand is attracting interest from Barcelona.

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Manchester United

Adam Wharton – With Anderson set for City, perhaps the next logical alternative for Manchester United would be to make a move for Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton. Unfortunate not to make England’s World Cup squad, perhaps a big move will help him become more of a regular at international level, and he surely won’t be short of suitors. The Sun have linked Wharton with United, saying that he’s keen to make the step up to a Champions League club.

Morgan Rogers – Another top young English talent being linked with Man Utd, as well as other top clubs, is Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers. The Manchester Evening News claim the Red Devils view Rogers as an ideal long-term successor to Bruno Fernandes, so that could be an exciting signing to help Michael Carrick get this club back to the very highest level.

Alex Scott – Another option for United in midfield could be Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, who has been linked with MUFC by the Athletic. Even if United were to miss out on both Anderson and Wharton, the option of Scott as a very decent alternative shows just how much talent there is all over the Premier League at the moment.

Marcus Rashford – This story still hasn’t been resolved, but the latest from Sport is that United could be cooling their stance over selling Marcus Rashford to Barcelona permanently. The England international shone on loan at the Nou Camp and looks like a decent signing, with €30m perhaps a bit steep for a player of his age, but it’s something that continues to progress.

Newcastle United

Sandro Tonali – Ever since January, it’s looked like Newcastle would be fighting a losing battle to keep hold of Sandro Tonali this summer. After the blow of Alexander Isak moving to Liverpool last summer, and Anthony Gordon already joining Barcelona this year, there’s now growing talk of Arsenal pursuing Tonali, as per Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel. If there’s any consolation for Newcastle, it’s that this could be another big sale that would give them serious money to work with in terms of reinvesting in their squad.

Tino Livramento – Another of Newcastle’s exciting talents attracting interest is Tino Livramento. The Telegraph have previously reported on him perhaps being available for around £60m this summer, which might not be the worst outcome for the Magpies for someone who’s been relatively injury-prone.

Lewis Hall – Finally, we could also see Lewis Hall leaving Newcastle this summer, with our latest information being that Man United are preparing to step up their interest. He’s also on Barcelona’s radar, according to a recent report from Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness

Tottenham

Jan-Paul van Hecke – Tottenham need a strong summer, and it looks like they’re doing what they can to get off to a good start by making a bid for Brighton centre-back Jan-Paul van Hecke. As per the Athletic, he’s a player well known and appreciated by Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi from his time at Brighton.