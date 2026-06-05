(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Roony Bardghji has been linked with a move away from Barcelona, and multiple Premier League clubs are keen on signing him.

According to Sports Boom, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Everton are monitoring the situation of the 20-year-old Swedish attacker, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

Barcelona would be prepared to sanction his departure for a fee of €20-25 million. They are looking to add more quality to the team and believe that selling the Swedish attacker would generate funds for their own signings. Meanwhile, the 20-year-old attacker needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and he is unlikely to get those opportunities at Barcelona. Moving to the Premier League would be ideal.

The report claims that Bardghji has not given up on his dream of making the cut at Barcelona, and he wants to go out on loan this summer and return to Barcelona after a successful season. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Everton, Aston Villa and Leeds United could use more quality on the flanks, and the Swedish attacker would be ideal for them. He was highly rated across Europe before he moved to Barcelona. He has technical attributes to compete at a high level, and regular football in the Premier League could help him develop further. He has the attributes to develop into a star for all three Premier League clubs.

The asking price is reasonable for a player of his potential, and he could justify the investment in future. It remains to be seen whether the three Premier League clubs decide to act on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player.

The report claims that Leeds United are currently leading the race for his signature. Aston Villa have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they could be an attractive destination for the attacker as well.