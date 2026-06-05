Leeds are planning their transfer business for January. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

On-loan Hull City star Joe Gelhardt has been linked with a permanent exit from Leeds United this summer.

The 24-year-old was on loan at the Championship club last season, and he scored 15 goals for them. He has helped them secure promotion to the Premier League, and he is expected to join the Tigers permanently now. Gelhardt picked up six assists along the way as well.

He has no future at Leeds United, and it remains to be seen whether Hull City can get the deal done. According to journalist Beren Cross, the 24-year-old striker has no way back at Leeds United, and the Tigers will look to secure a deal.

In his latest update, reporter Cross has revealed to The Athletic: “Hull’s promotion to the Premier League and Gelhardt’s success there would suggest a deal can be done, but Leeds will see who else likes the forward and what they will be willing to pay. Hard to see a route back for Gelhardt at Leeds.”

Hull City will look to sign the player for a reasonable fee. He has been outstanding for them, and it makes sense for them to keep the 24-year-old at the club for the long term. They will need his quality in the final third next season.

Meanwhile, Gelhardt will look to sort out his future quickly and focus on his football. Joining Hull City permanently would be ideal for him. He will be able to play regularly in the top flight with them next season.

The attacker is at the peak of his career, and he needs to play regularly at a high level. Competing in the Premier League with the Tigers would be ideal for all parties.