Andoni Iraola sees his Bournemouth contract expire at the end of the season. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool have confirmed Andoni Iraola as their new manager, and he’s already looking to improve the team during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Sports Boom, he is planning to sign Alex Scott from Bournemouth. The 22-year-old has impressed with his energy, technical ability and work rate at the Premier League club, and there is no doubt that he would be a quality acquisition for Liverpool.

The Premier League side needs to improve in the middle of the park, and they need someone who will add control, composure and defensive cover to the team.

Bournemouth were hoping to agree on a new deal with the 22-year-old central midfielder, but negotiations over a new deal have stalled. Liverpool are closely monitoring his situation, and they are now looking to get the deal done.

The opportunity to join a club like Liverpool will be exciting for Scott. He would also get to play under his former manager. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and regular football at Liverpool could help him further develop. He knows the way Iraola likes to play, and he could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.

Meanwhile, Scott is an important player for Bournemouth, and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool is willing to pay up to get the deal done.

They have struggled to control games in the middle of the park this season, and signing a quality central midfielder like Alex Scott would be a step in the right direction. Ideally, they should look to invest in a reliable defensive midfielder as well.