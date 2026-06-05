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Liverpool are looking to add more quality to the attacking unit, and they have identified Francisco Trincao as a target.

According to a report from Correio da Manha, they want to sign the 26-year-old attacker as a replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian International has left the club, and Liverpool will need to replace him properly.

Trincao has had an outstanding season with Sporting CP, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him.

The 26-year-old has played in England for Wolves, but he failed to make his mark in the Premier League. He will feel that he has unfinished business in English football, and he will look to join Liverpool and prove his quality in the English top-flight.

The player is in impressive form right now, and he scored 13 goals last season. He managed to pick up 15 assists as well. He can operate on the flanks as well as in the central attacking midfield role. His ability to slot into multiple attacking roles and perform at a high level could make him an asset for Liverpool. They need to replace Salah’s goalscoring ability and creativity. The Portuguese international could be an interesting option for them.

The report claims that despite the managerial change at Liverpool, the move for Trincao is likely to be unaffected. It remains to be seen whether Andoni Iraola is prepared to get the deal done.

Liverpool have had a disappointing season and finished fifth in the Premier League table. They will look to push for the League title next year, and they need quality additions during the summer transfer window.