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Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing the Liverpool attacker Rio Ngumoha during the summer transfer window.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, the German champions have been negotiating with the 17-year-old Liverpool attacker for weeks, and they reached a verbal agreement with the player and his camp towards the end of last month.

However, the deal has now collapsed, and it remains to be seen whether they can revive the move in the coming weeks. Liverpool have no intention of selling the player, and he is a key part of their future.

Ngumoha has impressed in his first-team appearance this past season, and he is an elite talent. The attacker clocked just over 1000 minutes for the Liverpool first team last season, scoring three goals in the process.

Apparently, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany helped with personal talks with the Liverpool attacker and approved the move. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

David Ornstein of The Athletic has claimed that Liverpool has no plans to let the player leave and is looking to improve the attacking unit in the summer transfer window rather than sell key players.

There is no doubt that Ngumoha is a world-class talent with a bright future, and it is no surprise that top clubs are keen on him. However, Liverpool simply cannot afford to lose an elite prospect like him. He has all the tools to develop into a Premier League star. Liverpool need to keep him at the club and build around him.

He showed his quality in the Premier League with his cameos last season, and it remains to be seen whether he is given a more important role in the team for the upcoming campaign.