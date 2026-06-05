Liverpool stance on the future of Alisson has emerged amid Juventus interest

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly refusing to open the door for Alisson Becker to leave this summer, despite serious interest from Juventus.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian giants have been pushing for the Brazilian goalkeeper, but Liverpool’s position remains firm, they do not want to lose one of their most important senior figures ahead of the new season.

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This is a big decision for Liverpool, especially with Andoni Iraola now stepping into a demanding job at Anfield.

A new manager already has enough problems to solve without losing a world-class goalkeeper in the same summer.

Alisson may be 33, but he remains one of the best shot-stoppers in Europe and still brings calmness, leadership and authority to Liverpool’s back line.

Juventus are willing to bring Alisson back to Serie A

Juventus’ interest is not difficult to understand. Alisson knows Serie A well from his time at Roma, and reports in Italy have claimed he has given Juventus encouragement over a possible move.

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GOAL, citing Gazzetta dello Sport, reported in May that Alisson was willing to consider joining Juventus even without Champions League football.

But Liverpool are in a stronger position than some expected. Reports have stated that a contract clause extended Alisson’s deal, giving the club more control over his future.

Juventus are said to have reached personal terms with the player, but Liverpool have made it clear they are not ready to let him go.

Liverpool have made the right decision to keep Alisson

Liverpool are right to stand firm. This is not the summer to lose Alisson unless the offer is impossible to refuse. Iraola needs stability, and Alisson gives him exactly that.

Yes, Liverpool must plan for the future, especially with Giorgi Mamardashvili already in the picture.

But there is a difference between succession planning and weakening the team too early.

Juventus may keep pushing, but Liverpool should only consider selling if Alisson makes his position impossible to ignore.

For now, keeping him feels like the smartest move. A new era needs leaders, and Alisson is still one of Liverpool’s biggest.

Early Iraola message shows why Liverpool have finally found the right man