Contact made: Ornstein says Liverpool "in strongest position" to beat PSG to Diomande signing

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Yan Diomande has been linked with Liverpool and PSG
Yan Diomande has been linked with Liverpool and PSG (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly look to be the early frontrunners in the transfer race for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, according to David Ornstein.

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Posting on X, the Athletic journalist said: “Liverpool make contact with RB Leipzig as Yan Diomande pursuit steps up. #LFC currently in strongest position on player side if 19yo winger moves – #RBLeipzig determined not to sell. #PSG interest remains firm but less advanced at present.”

Diomande has shone in the Bundesliga in the season just gone, catching the eye with an impressive 12 goals and eight assists in 33 league games.

Still only 19 years of age, it seems clear that the Ivory Coast international has a big future in the game, and he looks ideal for Liverpool’s needs right now as they look for a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

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Ornstein’s update will certainly be music to the ears of Reds supporters, who could do with some good news after such an underwhelming 2025/26 campaign in which they dropped all the way down to 5th in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy.

This has led to the club sacking Arne Slot and replacing him with Andoni Iraola as manager, with that news officially announced yesterday.

Andoni Iraola in, Yan Diomande next?

If LFC can give Iraola an elite talent like Diomande to work with, then they’ll surely be looking a lot stronger once the 2026/27 season gets going.

Diomande has the pace, skill, and end-product to help Liverpool replace Salah, whose own output really diminished last season.

Of course, there are no guarantees that the Ivorian teenager will hit the ground running if he moves to Anfield, but he’d be in safe hands with a top coach like Iraola, who often did so well to get the best out of his attacking players at Bournemouth.

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Iraola seemed to be key in the development of Antoine Semenyo, who ended up moving to Manchester City, and with 19-year-old Eli Junior Kroupi, who could be the South Coast club’s next major sale.

The issue with Slot was that he couldn’t quite make Liverpool’s attack click once Salah’s form dipped so dramatically and so suddenly, so the Anfield crowd will hope Iraola and Diomande can prove a good combination.

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  1. From all the press – it would appear in my humble opinion that RB will milk Diomande for all they can, also the player has been buttering up both LFC & PSG/another managerial effort to extract maximum money…personally at the money being mooted he is overpriced/further I do not think Barcola is the answer…but maybe Fernandez-Pardo is at a far more sensible cost! On another note Iraola should look no further than one Darwin Nunez on a free to come back to LFC and set the stage on fire under his magic to extract the very best from players…his running and pressing/overall enthusiasm is Iraola’s way. YNWA

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