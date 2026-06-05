Man United must move quickly as PSG step up interest in Premier League midfielder

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s interest in Mateus Fernandes is not new, but the race now looks much more complicated.



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs pursuing the West Ham midfielder, while Man United and Arsenal are also considering a move.

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That should be a warning for United: if they genuinely want him, they cannot afford to move slowly.

Fernandes has been linked with Man United for months, and it is easy to understand why.

The 21-year-old Portuguese midfielder fits the profile of player United have been trying to target: young, energetic, Premier League-tested and still with room to improve.

Man United hold genuine interest in Fernandes

Reports have even claimed United have held talks on the player side in recent weeks, while West Ham’s relegation has made his future one of the more interesting stories of the summer.

His stats from the 2025/26 Premier League season are impressive for a midfielder in a struggling side.

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FotMob records Fernandes with 3 goals, 4 assists, 3,024 minutes played and a 7.24 average rating for West Ham.

From a Man United angle, Fernandes could be extremely useful.

United are already strengthening midfield, with reports saying Éderson’s move from Atalanta is progressing, but Fernandes would bring a different type of quality.

He is more technical, more creative between the lines, and comfortable carrying the ball forward.

Fernandes can relevate United’s midfield

In Michael Carrick’s system, he could help United become less predictable and give Bruno Fernandes extra support.

The problem is price. West Ham reportedly value Mateus Fernandes at around £80m, which is far above what United believe he is worth..

PSG’s interest only makes things harder, because once the French champions enter the picture, the financial pressure usually rises.

United should push for Fernandes, but not at any cost. He is talented, modern and very much a Carrick-style midfielder, but £80m is a huge gamble.

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