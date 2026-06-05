Man United ready to make Marcus Rashford U-turn as stance becomes more flexible

(Photo by Justin Setterfield, Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United now appear ready to negotiate with Barcelona over Marcus Rashford, and that could be the clearest sign yet that both sides want a clean solution this summer.



According to Sport, United are no longer insisting that Barcelona simply activate the full €30m permanent option in Rashford’s loan deal, and are now willing to discuss a different fee.

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Rashford’s future is still uncertain. His loan at Barcelona runs until mid-June, and the Catalan club have a €30m option to sign him permanently.

That clause was agreed when he joined Barça from United on loan for the 2025/26 season.

The problem is that Barcelona are not exactly in a position to throw money around freely.

Barcelona have already signed Gordon this summer

They have already signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle, with Reuters reporting that the deal was worth an initial €80m plus add-ons.

That move naturally raises questions over whether Barcelona still need Rashford badly enough to pay the full clause.

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Rashford, meanwhile, seems keen to stay in Spain. The Guardian reported that he wants to remain in Catalonia after a useful loan spell in which he helped Barcelona win La Liga.

He scored an important goal in the title-clinching win over Real Madrid and ended the league season with eight goals and nine assists.

Man United must find solution to the future of Rashford

From Man United’s point of view, this is about being realistic. Rashford returning to Old Trafford does not really help anyone if he is not part of the long-term plan.

His wages are also a major issue, with reports putting them at around £325,000 per week.

Barcelona reportedly want to pay far less than the full option, with some claims suggesting they could offer around half of the agreed figure.

United are doing the right thing by softening their stance. Holding out for €30m sounds strong, but if Barcelona walk away, United are left with an expensive player they clearly want to move on.

A compromise fee would not be perfect, but it may be the smartest outcome. Rashford gets the move he wants, Barcelona keep a player who has already adapted, and United finally close a chapter that has dragged on for too long.

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