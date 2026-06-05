Mathys Tel celebrates with his Tottenham teammates (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham striker Mathys Tel is reportedly keen to leave the club this summer, with Bournemouth mentioned as one of the clubs to inquire about his situation.

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The Frenchman once looked like a hugely exciting prospect during his time at Bayern Munich, and Spurs fans will no doubt have been hoping for better from him when he joined.

Still, it’s been a difficult time for everyone at Tottenham in the last couple of years, so it’s perhaps not surprising that Tel hasn’t quite looked himself.

It now seems that the 21-year-old wants out of Spurs, with Porto leading the race for his signature, but with Bournemouth also in the mix, according to journalist Joao Van Boysen on X…

?#FCPorto está considerando uma investida em Mathys Tel, do #Tottenham. O atacante quer deixar os Spurs e o Porto aparece como principal interessado.#Lille, #Frankfurt e #Bournemouth também perguntaram sobre o jogador recentemente. Empréstimo com opção de compra é o caminho. pic.twitter.com/Qf2nP3vObe — João Van Boysen (@BoysenJoao) June 4, 2026

He posted: “#FCPorto is considering a move for Mathys Tel from #Tottenham. The forward wants to leave the Spurs and Porto emerges as the main interested party. #Lille, #Frankfurt and #Bournemouth also inquired about the player recently. Loan with option to buy is the path.”

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Mathys Tel set for transfer away from Tottenham?

This could be a very challenging summer for Tottenham, who will be desperately keen to strengthen, but who might struggle to keep a lot of their best players.

Of course, Tel’s lack of form means he’s not necessarily someone they’ll be desperate to keep hold of, but he remains a young player who surely still has the potential to improve.

If Tel goes on to shine at a club like Bournemouth, who have done so well in recent times to help develop top young players, then THFC will likely live to regret not sticking with him this summer.

At the same time, though, after consecutive 17th place finishes, Spurs might do well to offload as many of these players as possible in order to make a fresh start next term.