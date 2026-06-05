Mourinho requests Perez to sign £80m player Arsenal & Liverpool are looking to sign

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Mateus Fernandes is quickly becoming one of the most in-demand midfielders of the summer.



According to reports from Spain, Real Madrid are now pushing to sign the West Ham midfielder, with Jose Mourinho said to be keen on bringing him into his squad.

The reported starting price is around £80m, which shows just how highly West Ham value the 21-year-old.

Fernandes has been one of the few bright sparks for West Ham, even after a difficult campaign that ended in relegation.

That situation has naturally opened the door for major clubs to circle, and his name has already been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal this summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool are closely watching Fernandes

TEAMtalk reported this week that Liverpool have entered the race for Fernandes, while other reports have also mentioned Arsenal, Manchester United and PSG as interested clubs.

West Ham’s position is understandable. Even though they need to raise funds after dropping out of the Premier League, they do not want to sell their best young players cheaply.

The Sun reported that West Ham may need to generate around £100m from player sales, with Fernandes among the players who could attract a big fee.

The same report also noted that he is valued at around £80m.

From Real Madrid’s angle, this is a very interesting target. Mourinho has always liked midfielders who combine energy, tactical discipline and personality.

Fernandes is not just a neat passer, he is aggressive, mobile and capable of playing in different midfield roles.

For a Real Madrid side that may need to refresh parts of the squad, he could be seen as a long-term investment rather than just a short-term signing.

Real Madrid face competition from Premier League clubs

However, Liverpool and Arsenal make this race much harder. Liverpool need more dynamism in midfield, while Arsenal are looking to add depth and quality as they try to stay at the top.

Both clubs can offer Premier League football, which may appeal to Fernandes after already proving himself in England.

Fernandes is exactly the type of player top clubs should be chasing, but £80m is a huge price.

Real Madrid’s interest makes sense, especially if Mourinho wants a powerful young midfielder to build around, but West Ham’s valuation could slow everything down.

For now, Madrid may be pushing, but Liverpool and Arsenal are very much part of the conversation.

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