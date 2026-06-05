Newcastle manager Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are being strongly linked with an interest in signing Arsenal attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri as he faces an uncertain future this summer.

We’ve reported on Nwaneri’s transfer situation, with our information being that Chelsea and other major clubs in Europe are interested in him, while Arsenal could consider selling for around £35-40m.

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Still, the latest from TEAMtalk is that Newcastle are one of the clubs in talks to sign the England Under-21 international.

It remains to be seen if their efforts will be successful, however, as Fabrizio Romano has also discussed Nwaneri’s future recently.

Arsenal still have faith in Ethan Nwaneri

Despite some mixed reports on what the future holds for Nwaneri, the reliable Romano insists Arsenal still have plenty of faith in the 19-year-old, despite a difficult 2025/26 season for him.

There could still be a role for Nwaneri in Mikel Arteta’s squad, with the teenager long being highly regarded since rising up through Arsenal’s academy.

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Romano suggests Arsenal still haven’t made a firm decision on Nwaneri, whose future could be discussed later, with a loan move possibly being their preference.

This follows Nwaneri’s issues on loan at Marseille, where he struggled for playing time as Roberto De Zerbi was sacked as manager shortly after he arrived.

Either way, if Nwaneri is available this summer, then Newcastle could do well to sign him either permanently on loan.

The Magpies have just lost Anthony Gordon, and there could also be doubts over Sandro Tonali’s future, so that could mean there’s room for Nwaneri to come in and fill in either in midfield or attack.