Natan and Pablo Fornals celebrate for Real Betis (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Barcelona are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer deal for Real Betis centre-back Natan.

The 25-year-old has impressed during his time in La Liga, and it makes sense that there’s now growing speculation over a summer move.

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Chelsea and Real Madrid were linked with Natan by Fichajes earlier this year, and now it seems his main suitors are Barcelona, with Newcastle not far behind.

That’s according to a report from Estadio Deportivo, who state that Barca chief Deco has had a meeting with the player’s agent, though Newcastle and Juventus could provide competition for his signature.

What next for Natan as transfer suitors line up?

It’s clear Natan won’t be short of options this summer if he decides to leave Betis, with Estadio Deportivo suggesting that his asking price would be in the region of €45m.

That looks like a pretty reasonable fee to pay for a defender entering his peak years and looking full of confidence after his spell in Spanish football.

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Natan previously struggled at Napoli, so perhaps he won’t be that keen to return to Italy, but it would be interesting to see him testing himself in the Premier League.

Still, if Barcelona step up their interest then it would surely be hard to say no to a move to the Nou Camp.

Newcastle could also be seen as a tempting project after their progress in recent years, though the season just gone was not their best as they dropped out of the Champions League and failed to win silverware again after that memorable Carabao Cup final victory of 2024/25.