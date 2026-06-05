Report: Insider confirms Chelsea have 'made checks' on Crystal Palace star

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly made checks on Dean Henderson, and while it may not be the most glamorous transfer rumour of the summer, it is definitely an interesting one.



The Crystal Palace goalkeeper is being viewed as a possible option if Chelsea decide to reassess their goalkeeping department before next season, according to a source on X.

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The key phrase here is “made checks.” That does not always mean a bid is coming.

It usually means a club are gathering information, contract situation, price, player interest and whether a deal could be realistic.

But the fact Chelsea are looking at Henderson still says something. They clearly want to make sure they have enough reliability and Premier League experience in goal.

I understand Chelsea have made checks on Dean Henderson. Nothing more, nothing less. I imagine they’ve done this with a good handful. I just know Henderson is one of them. — Alex Goldberg (@GoldbergCFC) June 4, 2026

Dean Henderson has impressed at Crystal Palace

Henderson is not a risky unknown. He has played plenty of Premier League football and has rebuilt his reputation strongly at Crystal Palace.

According to StatMuse, he made 37 Premier League appearances in the 2025/26 season, keeping 11 clean sheets and making 106 saves. He also conceded 51 goals, which works out at 1.38 goals conceded per match.

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Those numbers are solid, especially when you remember he was playing for Palace rather than a possession-dominant elite side.

From Chelsea’s angle, Henderson would bring Premier League experience, strong personality and leadership.

A move to Chelsea could work well for Henderson

He has also been through big-club pressure before at Manchester United, so Stamford Bridge would not completely shock him.

Palace signed him from United in 2023 in a deal worth around £20m, and he agreed a five-year contract, meaning he is not close to being out of contract.

Henderson would be a sensible goalkeeper target, but not necessarily a blockbuster one.

Chelsea do not need to sign players just for the sake of it. If they want a calmer, more experienced goalkeeper to compete for the No.1 shirt, Henderson makes sense.

However, Palace will not let him go cheaply, and Chelsea must be careful. Henderson is good, reliable and proven, but he is not the kind of goalkeeper you overpay for.

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