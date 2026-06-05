Romano confirms Arsenal are 'keen' on midfielder considered a strong option for Man City

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s reported interest in Sandro Tonali is one of the more exciting midfield stories of the summer, but the Gunners are not alone.



According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are keen on the Newcastle United midfielder, while Manchester City are also showing interest in the Italian international.

There is no advanced deal yet, but Tonali is clearly a player being watched by some of the biggest clubs in England.

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From Arsenal’s point of view, it is easy to understand the attraction.

Tonali has become a key figure for Newcastle, offering control, work rate, defensive discipline and quality on the ball.

Newcastle’s official website states that he made 53 appearances in the 2025/26 season, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

Tonali has been impressive for Newcastle United

For a midfielder who is more about dictating tempo and helping the team function, that is a very solid return.

Mikel Arteta would likely see Tonali as a player who can add more authority to Arsenal’s midfield.

With Declan Rice already giving the team power and leadership, Tonali could bring another layer of intelligence, aggression and calmness in possession.

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He can play deeper, operate as a No.8, press well and help Arsenal manage big games better, especially in Europe, where small midfield details often decide matches.

However, Manchester City’s interest changes the picture. City are also monitoring Tonali, Arsenal cannot assume they will have a free run.

Man City ready to provide competition to Arsenal

City have a history of targeting technically secure midfielders who can control matches, and Tonali fits that profile perfectly.

His ability to play under pressure, recycle possession and compete physically would make him an obvious City-style signing.

The big issue remains Newcastle. Tonali is under contract until 2029, and Newcastle are not in a position where they have to sell cheaply.

Eddie Howe has previously spoken positively about the midfielder’s happiness at the club, so any move would likely require a huge offer.

Tonali would be an excellent signing for Arsenal, but City’s interest should make the Gunners act carefully and decisively. This is not the kind of race where Arsenal can wait too long if they are truly serious.

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