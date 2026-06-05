A detailed view of a corner flag, which features the emblem of Tottenham Hotspur (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City attacker Savinho has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Brazilian has struggled to secure regular opportunities, and he needs to leave the Premier League club to get his career back on track. According to a report from ESPN Brasil, Tottenham is keen on signing the winger, and the player has already decided on his future.

He wants to join the north London club, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get the deal done. The player is reportedly valued at around £50 million. He scored four goals last season and picked up two assists.

He was a squad player at Manchester City, and he needs to play regularly to fulfil his potential. The technically gifted attacker could be an asset for Tottenham. He can operate on either flank, and he will help create opportunities for his teammates. He can score goals as well.

Tottenham need more unpredictability going forward, and the Brazilian could add a new dimension to their attacking unit. The asking price is quite high, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can convince Manchester City to accept a reasonable fee.

The player is clearly intent on the move, and that could put Tottenham in a position of strength when it comes to negotiating the transfer.

The 22-year-old cannot afford to sit on the bench at Manchester City for another season. He needs regular football to fulfil his potential. Joining the London club could help him rediscover his form and confidence. Tottenham will look to bounce back after a disappointing season as well, and signing a talented young player like Savinho would be a step in the right direction.