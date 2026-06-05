Roberto De Zerbi could raid Brighton with new Tottenham signing (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo during the summer transfer window.

They have already signed Andrew Robertson on a free transfer after the Scottish international decided to leave Liverpool upon the expiry of his contract. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the Netherlands International as well.

Gakpo has been a useful player for Liverpool since joining the club, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for Tottenham. The 27-year-old can operate on either flank as well as centrally. Tottenham need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the versatile Liverpool attacker would be ideal for them.

He has scored 50 goals and picked up 23 assists for Liverpool since joining the club, and he has a contract with them until 2030. He could cost around €60 million, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham is prepared to pay the asking price.

According to a report from Soccer News, Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi is hoping to convince the Netherlands attacker to join the London club. Meanwhile, clubs from Spain and Germany are monitoring his situation. Liverpool needs more quality on the flanks, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sell the Netherlands attacker.

Gakpo has been underwhelming this past season, and Liverpool could use an upgrade on him. If they can find a top-quality attacker in the summer, it would be wise of them to sell the player.

Meanwhile, Gakpo could be attracted to the idea of joining the north London club, especially if they can offer him a crucial role in the starting lineup. He is at the peak of his career, and he will look to play regularly at a high-level.