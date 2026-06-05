(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Media Foot, the 22-year-old is a target for Aston Villa and Newcastle United as well.

Camara has done quite well in the French league, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in English football. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for the north London club.

Tottenham need more physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and they are currently one of the frontrunners to get the deal done. The report claims that Tottenham is prepared to invest a fortune in the 22-year-old midfielder.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done for the Senegal International. Newcastle and Aston Villa are also monitoring his situation. Newcastle need more quality in the middle of the park, and a 22-year-old would be a superb long-term investment.

Aston Villa have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need to further improve the team so they can regularly compete with elite clubs.

The 22-year-old has the quality to improve all three clubs. Tottenham will lose Joao Palhinha, and they need to replace him properly. The Portuguese international was on loan at the London club last season, and he was outstanding for them. Camara could fill the void left by him. He will help protect the defensive unit and add physicality in the middle of the park.

Tottenham could help him improve further and fulfil his potential. Regular football in England could bring out the best in the Senegal international. The player could cost around €40-50 million this summer, and it remains to be seen which of the three clubs is prepared to pay up.