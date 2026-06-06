Arne Slot during his time as Liverpool manager (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has reportedly rejected an offer to become the new Fulham manager just a week after leaving his position at Liverpool.

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The Dutch tactician was seemingly not keen on replacing Marco Silva at Craven Cottage, with Fulham now being linked with a few other big names.

That’s according to talkSPORT, who name the likes of Kieran McKenna and Thomas Frank as possible candidates for Fulham, while Slot has been tipped to wait for the Dutch national team job.

Arne Slot has rejected Fulham – could he be the next Netherlands manager?

Slot had a great first season at Liverpool, winning the Premier League title, but his second campaign was such a disaster that perhaps it’s not surprising he’s now looking at leaving English football.

Fulham would also be quite a step down in general, so perhaps we could see Slot back at some point if a club higher up in the Premier League table shows an interest.

For now, Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan told talkSPORT that he could see Slot waiting for the Netherlands job if Ronald Koeman ends up leaving after the World Cup this summer.

“If Ronald Koeman steps down after the World Cup… there is a vacancy at the Dutch national team,” Van der Kraan said.

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“I think Arne Slot is very, very much up for that; he’s probably the ideal candidate.

“He can play his Dutch style of football – the passing, attacking style, whatever you call it. I think the Dutch would be happy to have him.”

After such mixed success at Liverpool, it will be interesting to see what Slot can do next in the game, but for now it seems Fulham will have to look elsewhere for their replacement for Silva, who has left to take over as Benfica manager.