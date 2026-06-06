Mikel Arteta and Luis Enrique (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer raid on their recent Champions League final opponents Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners lost on penalties to PSG in Budapest last week, and now it looks like Mikel Arteta is looking to raid the Ligue 1 giants for promising youngster Emmanuel Mbemba, according to Le Parisien.

The report states that Arsenal have already presented their project to Mbemba, while fellow Ligue 1 side Paris FC are also mentioned as suitors for him.

Mbemba is a highly-regarded young left-back who captains PSG’s Under-18s, and it seems like he has a big future ahead of him.

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Arsenal will now hope to convince him to swap Paris for London for the next phase of his development, and one imagines that could be a tempting offer.

Emmanuel Mbemba to leave PSG for transfer to Arsenal?

PSG have often turned to big-money signings to launch their project, and that will likely continue to make it hard for homegrown talents like Mbemba to break into the first-team.

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Arsenal, meanwhile, might be a good option for the 18-year-old, who will perhaps look at William Saliba’s development and rise since moving to the Emirates Stadium at a young age.

Saliba had to wait a while before becoming a regular at Arsenal, but after three loan spells he eventually broke into Arteta’s side and is now one of the team’s most important players.

One hurdle in Emmanuel Mbemba transfer saga

There is a complication with the Mbemba transfer, however, and that’s that he currently doesn’t quality for a work permit, according to Le Parisien’s report.

That means AFC might have to loan the player out before he can come and be part of their first-team, so this would very much be a signing for the long-term, rather than someone to come in and make an impact straight away.