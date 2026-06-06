"They might..." - Arsenal tipped to make these two important signings

Arsenal FC
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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lifts the Premier League trophy
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lifts the Premier League trophy (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images For Premier League)

Arsenal are being tipped to make two signings in attack this summer by pundit and former player Clinton Morrison.

The Gunners have been advised that they need to keep on evolving after winning the Premier League title in 2025/26, with Morrison suggesting that the front three is where they could do with making changes.

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Without naming specific targets, Morrison told TEAMtalk that he could see Arsenal getting another striker to compete with Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz, as well as another left-sided player.

This comes amid doubts over the futures of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Leandro Trossard as well.

Arsenal transfer advice from Clinton Morrison

“They do need another striker to put pressure on Gyokeres and contend with [Kai] Havertz,” Morrison said.

“They need an out-and-out quality striker. And they do need another left winger because they might lose a few players like Gabriel Jesus, who wants to go and play regular football.”

He added: “They need to keep evolving and improving. I think Arsenal will strengthen again in the summer. I think they’ll be the team that everyone’s looking at as capable of dominating for a few years now. It’s down to the other teams to put pressure on Arsenal.

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“I know that’s not maybe how Arteta always wants to set his teams up, but I feel like they have to go to that next level and continue to evolve and progress.”

Who could Arsenal sign in attack?

We’ve already seen a host of Arsenal transfer rumours recently about attacking players that are on the club’s list for this summer.

Our information is that Julian Alvarez and Eli Junior Kroupi feature high up on Arsenal’s list of striker targets, while Bradley Barcola could be an option out wide, as per Fabrizio Romano in the post below…

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Elsewhere, Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers has also been listed as one of Arsenal’s attacking targets, as per BBC Sport, so there are plenty of options out there.

It’s early days yet, but AFC fans would surely be happy with some combination of Alvarez, Kroupi, Barcola, and Rogers moving to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

More Stories clinton morrison Kai Havertz Mikel Arteta Viktor Gyokeres

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