Bradley Barcola in action for PSG (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with Bradley Barcola in recent times, but it looks like Paris Saint-Germain could ask for crazy money to let him go.

According to French outlet Le10 Sport, the Frenchman is a particular priority for Liverpool, though he could cost as much as €130m.

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See below as Fabrizio Romano recently reported on Barcola being a name on Liverpool and Arsenal’s radar this summer, saying: “Movements are expected around Bradley Barcola this summer as reported in May with Arsenal, Liverpool and one more club keen on PSG winger.”

? Movements are expected around Bradley Barcola this summer as reported in May with Arsenal, Liverpool and one more club keen on PSG winger. Despite fake reports around, the agent of Barcola is Moussa Sissoko already since 2025. pic.twitter.com/LAhYtKIXVw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2026

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Still, if PSG really are asking for €130m to let Barcola go, then Liverpool and Arsenal should surely walk away as there must be far better value-for-money options out there.

Bradley Barcola would not be worth €130m transfer fee

Barcola is a top talent on his day, but it’s worth remembering that he’s not a regular starter for PSG and that doesn’t necessarily bode well if he’s going to be expected to become a star name for a top team in a more competitive league like the Premier League.

The 23-year-old got an impressive 13 goals and five assists in Ligue 1 and the Champions League in 2025/26, and his performances contributed to the club retaining their European Cup.

Overall, though, €130m (£112m) just looks like too much for Barcola when someone like Morgan Rogers, who is already Premier League-proven, and who arguably has more impressive stats, is reportedly available for £80m, according to TEAMtalk.

Liverpool and Arsenal need wingers

Liverpool and Arsenal both need someone like Barcola this summer, even if Barcola himself is not the ideal choice.

The Reds could do with replacing the departing Mohamed Salah as a priority, while an upgrade is also needed on the underwhelming Cody Gakpo.

Arsenal, meanwhile, surely need to think about aiming higher than Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, the latter of whom is attracting interest as he could be available for the right price this summer.