Xabi Alonso to Manchester City? (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Said El Mala has done quite well for German outfit FC Cologne, and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

According to a report from SportBILD, Brentford were hoping to sign the player, but the player’s mother/agent is now holding out for a move to Chelsea instead.

The 19-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has done quite well in Germany. He has the quality to develop into a top-class attacker with the right guidance. He scored 13 goals in the league last season and picked up five assists.

Chelsea needs more quality on the flanks. Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens were quite underwhelming this past season. The 19-year-old Liga attacker could prove to be an excellent investment for them. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to make a move.

Chelsea have already held talks with the player’s representatives regarding a potential move, and he will cost €50 million. They are reportedly prepared to pay a premium for him. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

The fact that the player’s agent is holding out for a move to the London club will come as a huge boost for Chelsea. The 19-year-old has the technical attributes to succeed in the Premier League, and he could help Chelsea improve in the final third. He will add goals and creativity to the team.

He is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could easily justify the investment in future. Chelsea have had a disappointing season and missed out on European qualification. They will look to bounce back strongly, and they need quality signings in the summer.