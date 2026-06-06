Adam Wharton celebrates with his Crystal Palace teammates (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are interested in signing the 28-year-old French international, and they could look to make a move in the coming weeks.

They are looking to add more depth to the attacking unit. Dusan Vlahovic will move on as a free agent, and they need to replace him properly. Jonathan David has been quite underwhelming. It remains to be seen whether the Italian club can convince the French attacker to join.

Mateta was heavily linked with a move to Italy a few months ago as well. The opportunity to play for Juventus will be exciting for him. He has proven himself with Crystal Palace consistently, and he might feel that this is the right time for him to take on a new challenge.

He has helped the Eagles win three trophies in the last year. They have won the FA Cup, the Community Shield, and the UEFA Europa Conference League. The French attacker scored in the final of the European Cup to deliver the first European trophy in the club’s history.

His departure will be a blow for Crystal Palace, but they have plenty of time to replace him properly if they sanction his departure quickly. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Given his contract situation, he could be available for a reasonable fee. The striker will be out of contract next summer, and Crystal Palace will be under pressure to sell him. They will not want to lose a player of his quality and experience for free. It would make sense for them to sell the player now and properly replace him.

The 28-year-old striker scored 16 goals and picked up three assists last season. His numbers could improve when he’s playing in a top team with more service.