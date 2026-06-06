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AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara has been linked with a move away from the French outfit during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from MediaFoot, the player will cost around €40-50 million, and the Senegal International is a target for Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The report further claims that the prospect of playing in the Premier League is an attractive option for the 22-year-old midfielder, especially if he can play under a renowned manager like Unai Emery. The development will become a major boost for the West Midlands club, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign Camara.

They could use more physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and the Senegal international would be the ideal investment. He is a young player with great potential and could develop into a club player. They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, but they need a better team to cope with the Premier League and European football.

Camara will protect the defensive unit at the West Midlands club and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom. Even though the asking price is quite high, the player is a young prospect, and he could justify the investment in future.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will be hoping to sign the player as well. They need a quality defensive midfielder. The opportunity to play under Roberto De Zerbi will be an attractive option for the midfielder as well. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs can pay the asking price for him.