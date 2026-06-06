David Moyes acknowledges West Ham fans after the game against Luton. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from West Ham United during the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old is too good to play in the second division of English football, and he will want to stay in the Premier League.

Everton are interested in signing the player. They need a quality replacement for Seamus Coleman, and Wan-Bissaka could be the ideal addition. He has the quality and the experience to help them improve.

However, former Premier League scout Mick Brown has warned that the defender could turn down a move to Everton. Apparently, he favours a move to a London club. Brown has revealed that it is one of the main reasons why he chose to join West Ham United in the first place.

“Everton have been looking for a new right-back as a priority,” Brown told Football Insider. “But a lot will come down to whether Wan-Bissaka wants the move, because the word at Man United was always that he was looking to go back to London. “It happens more often than you’d think; it was similar with Wilfried Zaha when he joined from Palace. I’m not sure why it is. “Wan-Bissaka was always looking to go back to London; that’s part of the reason he went to West Ham in the first place. “So whether that has now changed and he’s willing to move up to Everton, that remains to be seen. I think he could look to stay in London again. “There are a number of Premier League clubs who could do with a player like him, so if one of them suits his desires better, it could be tough for Everton.”

There are a number of clubs keeping tabs on his situation, and it will be interesting to see whether any Premier League club from London is prepared to offer him an exit route.

Wan-Bissaka is a quality defender and a reliable performer in the Premier League. There will be no shortage of clubs looking to sign him. He could be available for a reasonable fee, given that the Hammers have been relegated.

Everton should do everything in their power to sign the 28-year-old defender this summer. He will help them improve defensively and push for a place in the top half next year.

They have a quality team, and they did reasonably well in the Premier League this past season. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the former Manchester United player.