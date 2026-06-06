Enrique Riquelme vows to approach Jurgen Klopp for Real Madrid job - his response...

Jurgen Klopp at a press conference for Red Bull (Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images)

Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme has made another big promise ahead of the upcoming election as he targets Jurgen Klopp for the manager’s job.

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Riquelme has already landed himself in trouble by holding up a Real Madrid shirt with Erling Haaland’s name on it, and he’s now keen to move for former Liverpool boss Klopp to be the club’s next manager.

Klopp has been out of management since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season, and it seems he’s not keen on leaving his current position with the Red Bull group.

How the brief Jurgen Klopp to Real Madrid saga played out

See below for Riquelme’s comments about Klopp, as quoted by journalist Fabrizio Romano…

? Enrique Riquelme: “The manager we want for our Real Madrid project is Jurgen Klopp”. “On Monday, if we win the elections, our director Raúl will get in touch with Klopp”. pic.twitter.com/qeHjYZ5w7E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2026

“The manager we want for our Real Madrid project is Jurgen Klopp,” Riquelme said. “On Monday, if we win the elections, our director Raúl will get in touch with Klopp.”

Meanwhile, see below for Florian Plettenberg’s post with exclusive quotes from Klopp’s agent as a response to this story…

?? EXCL | Jürgen Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke tells me about the latest comments from Enrique Riquelme: “It’s annoying! Jürgen Klopp is happy in his role at Red Bull and has no ambitions to work as a coach at a club.” Real Madrid chapter is currently closed for him -… pic.twitter.com/YqXbHQigHs — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 5, 2026

“It’s annoying! Jurgen Klopp is happy in his role at Red Bull and has no ambitions to work as a coach at a club,” the German tactician’s representative Marc Kosicke said.

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Will we see Jurgen Klopp back in management?

Klopp famously said that he’d run out of energy as he decided to leave his position as Liverpool manager, so it remains to be seen if he’ll be rushing back to coaching.

Still, Plettenberg also added in his post that one job that could appeal to the ex-Reds boss some day is the German national team manager’s job.

So perhaps we haven’t quite seen the last of Klopp just yet, even if he doesn’t seem keen on taking on a role with a club any time soon.

Klopp won the Premier League title and the Champions League during his time at Anfield, all whilst playing an attractive brand of attacking football, which also won him trophies and plaudits during his stint at Borussia Dortmund.