Rayan in action for Bournemouth against Fulham (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s new manager Andoni Iraola reportedly has huge admiration for one of his former Bournemouth players – talented young Brazilian forward Rayan.

The 19-year-old has started brightly at Bournemouth, where he shone under Iraola in the second half of this season.

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However, with the Spanish tactician leaving the Cherries to become the new Liverpool boss, perhaps the pair could soon be reunited at Anfield.

It’s not clear if that’s definitely happening any time soon, but iNews suggest it could be one to watch as Iraola is described as a “huge fan” of Rayan.

It’s also worth noting that Rayan is arguably just the kind of player Liverpool need right now as they could do with refreshing their attack after the departure of Mohamed Salah, and with Cody Gakpo struggling for form.

What next for Rayan after exciting start to life at Bournemouth?

Rayan was highly regarded at former club Vasco da Gama, and he’s made an immediate impression in the Premier League as well.

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The Brazilian attacker has five goals in his first 15 appearances for Bournemouth, and alongside Eli Junior Kroupi, he looks like one of the most exciting young talents in the English top flight.

Bournemouth will surely struggle to keep talents like this, especially now that Iraola will surely have one eye on working with some of these players again as they served him so well at the Vitality Stadium.

This is not the first time we’ve heard about interest in Rayan, with TEAMtalk also recently reporting that top clubs are keeping an eye on him after his superb recent form.

What players should Iraola bring from Bournemouth to Liverpool? We recently made our case for Kroupi, as well as Alex Scott and Adrien Truffert. Give us your thoughts in the comments!