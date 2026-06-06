Alexis Mac Allister and Federico Chiesa celebrate (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa has made it clear that he will have to look for a move away if he continues not to play regularly at Anfield.

The Italy international seems unsettled at Liverpool after his lack of regular first-team opportunities, and he’s also hinted at advising teammate Curtis Jones to leave the club.

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Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Chiesa discussed his future and also praised Jones, saying he could be a fine signing for Inter, while the player himself could also do well to swap England for Italy due to the better weather.

See below for Chiesa’s comments on his Liverpool future, as quoted by Romano on X…

? Federico Chiesa: “I want to play regularly, if I don't find continuity in Premier League I have to look elsewhere”. “The first year of Liverpool I practically didn't play… I'm going to pre season tour in the USA, then I'll talk to the club and the new coach Iraola and we'll… pic.twitter.com/VXih1xI5OC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2026

“I want to play regularly, if I don’t find continuity in Premier League I have to look elsewhere,” the former Juventus man said. “The first year of Liverpool I practically didn’t play… I’m going to pre season tour in the USA, then I’ll talk to the club and the new coach Iraola and we’ll see.”

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Federico Chiesa and Curtis Jones to leave Liverpool?

It seems Chiesa has also been in Jones’ ear about leaving LFC, with Romano posting the quote below…

“Jones asked me what it’s like living in Italy. I told him it’s brilliant and the weather’s much better than in Liverpool. Curtis is technically outstanding, Inter are right to be considering him,” he said.

? Federico Chiesa ‘confirms’ Inter being keen on Curtis Jones: “Jones asked me what it’s like living in Italy. I told him it’s brilliant and the weather’s much better than in Liverpool”. “Curtis is technically outstanding, Inter are right to be considering him”, told Gazzetta. pic.twitter.com/2gczuYSODo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2026

It will be interesting to see how this all pans out, but it’s certainly believable that both Chiesa and Jones could leave Liverpool by the end of the summer.

Neither have been regulars for the Merseyside giants, and new manager Andoni Iraola will likely be keen to put his own stamp on this squad anyway.

It’s hard to see Chiesa or Jones having done enough to win over Iraola, but they might still get the chance to impress him by the time pre-season gets started if they haven’t been offloaded by then.