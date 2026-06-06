Luka Vuskovic during his time on loan at Hamburg (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi reportedly looks ready to push Luka Vuskovic towards the exit door in a surprise transfer decision for this summer.

Vuskovic has looked hugely impressive during a loan spell with Hamburg, but it seems the talented young Croatian is not in De Zerbi’s plans.

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That’s according to Football Insider, who point out that they have recently linked Vuskovic as a target for Liverpool.

We have also previously been made aware of interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, while Vuskovic could command a transfer fee of around £86m.

Surprisingly, it seems that De Zerbi is prepared to let Vuskovic go this summer, with Football Insider noting that Spurs are pursuing more experienced defenders in the form of Marcos Senesi and Jan-Paul van Hecke.

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What next for Luka Vuskovic?

Vuskovic looks like one of the most exciting young defenders in Europe right now, so it’s a bit puzzling that Tottenham don’t seem to be planning to use him.

The 19-year-old could be a superb addition to De Zerbi’s squad to help them improve next season, and one imagines he could also do a job for big clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea.

Quite why Spurs would be willing to let this talent go, especially when rival clubs are interested, is hard to understand.

It may be that THFC are under financial pressure to make a sale of this calibre, while perhaps Vuskovic himself is not keen to come back to the club after consecutive 17th place finishes in the Premier League.

Liverpool urgently need a top signing in defence after the departure of Ibrahima Konate, while Virgil van Dijk is also starting to show his age.

Chelsea, meanwhile, would also surely benefit from bringing in someone better than Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah, and Vuskovic is the kind of young talent they’d surely be tempted to invest in.