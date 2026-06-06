Manchester United-branded corner flag (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly completed the documents for Ederson’s €45m transfer from Atalanta, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Romano has today reported that the deal is 100% done, with Man Utd set to announce it later in the summer.

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It seems, however, that all the formal steps have now been finalised, while this deal has been very much on the cards since May.

See below for details from Romano on Ederson’s completed move to Old Trafford…

? Manchester United and Atalanta have now completed all documents for €45m package deal for Éderson. All done and player set to sign later on this summer but all agreed with Éderson since May. First signing: 100% confirmed. ??? pic.twitter.com/XOsv56rann — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2026

Romano posted: “Manchester United and Atalanta have now completed all documents for €45m package deal for Éderson. All done and player set to sign later on this summer but all agreed with Éderson since May. First signing: 100% confirmed.”

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What can Ederson bring to Manchester United?

Ederson has impressed in his career in Serie A, and it will be interesting to see if he can make the step up to playing in the Premier League.

Still, on his day Ederson has shown that he can perform as a strong all-rounder in the middle of the park, with the Brazilian both solid defensively and good at bringing the ball forward.

With Casemiro leaving United this summer at the end of his contract, it makes sense that Ederson seems to be coming in to play his role.

According to a recent report from Marca via Sport Witness, Ederson was wanted by Arsenal and Atletico Madrid as well.

Overall, this looks like a solid signing for MUFC, though it’s always hard to tell how players will adapt to playing in a new league.

The 26-year-old looks like he has it in him to shine at the highest level, but he’s not the youngest, so he’ll be under some pressure to hit the ground running at his new club, or else there’ll be fears that he won’t have much room for improvement.