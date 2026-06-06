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Liverpool are interested in signing the Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven during the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been linked with the move away from the north London club in recent months. He is one of the finest defenders in the Premier League right now, and he could be an exceptional acquisition for Liverpool.

Ibrahima Konate has left the club on a free transfer, and Liverpool will need to replace him. Signing the Tottenham defender could be a masterstroke. He’s at the peak of his career, and he is well settled in the Premier League. He could fill the void left by the French international and replace him easily.

However, a report from Football Insider claims that Roberto De Zerbi will block any potential exit for the Netherlands international. He rates the player highly, and he wants to build his defensive unit around the Dutch International.

Mick Brown revealed: “Everybody knows what he brings to the team, he’s got blistering pace, which means he can recover and make these last-ditch challenges, and that can be so important. “That’s why there’s a lot of interest in him; there’s been talk about Liverpool and others, so he could be tempted to move on. “From Tottenham’s point of view, with De Zerbi coming in, there will be some hope that they can convince him to stay. “The new manager wants to build around him; he wants him to be part of his team and the project he’s putting in place. “He can work with him to iron out some of the issues in his game, if he can contain that pace for the right moments and not go marauding up the pitch, for example. “He will hope to have the chance to do that, so that means blocking any possible exit for now, and trying to convince him that staying could still be an option. “It may be difficult, and we’ll see where it goes, but from a Spurs point of view, they are going to be very reluctant to lose him.”

Tottenham have barely survived in the Premier League this season, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They will not want to fight for survival again next season. They simply cannot afford to sell one of their best players.

The defender has a contract with Tottenham until 2029, and they are under no pressure to sanction his departure. Any club interested in signing the player will have to offer an unbelievable amount of money.