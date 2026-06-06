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Julian Alvarez has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid during the summer transfer window.

Barcelona were hoping to sign the player, but the move has stalled. The 26-year-old Argentine international is also a target for Arsenal, but according to a report from Cadena Ser, the player is not interested in a move to London.

However, Arsenal is the only realistic option for him to move this summer. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince the player to join the club. It is no secret that they need a quality striker this summer.

Viktor Gyokeres has done reasonably well since joining the London club, but the Swedish International can be quite mediocre with his overall footballing ability. Arsenal should look to invest in a complete forward who will help create opportunities and find the back of the net.

The 26-year-old striker scored 20 goals last season and picked up nine assists.

Alvarez would be an exceptional acquisition. He has shown his quality in La Liga and with his country. He was quite impressive in the Premier League with Manchester City as well. There is no doubt that he could make an immediate impact at Arsenal and help them improve. However, the Premier League champions will need to convince the player.

They have the financial muscle to pay a premium to Atletico Madrid, but convincing the player will not be easy. It seems that he wants to continue in Spain with Barcelona. It will be interesting to see whether the Spanish champions make an acceptable offer to sign the player in the coming weeks.

They need to find a quality long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, and the 2022 World Cup winner would be an excellent investment.